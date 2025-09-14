Match seven of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will see a Group A clash between the United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team and the Oman National Cricket Team. The UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match will be played in Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosting the encounter, as both teams are on the lookout for their first respective wins in the competition. The UAE suffered a nine-wicket loss against India in their tournament opener, while Oman were handed a 93-run drubbing in their first match. Jatin Sapru Gives Hard-Hitting Facts On Why India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Should Go Ahead Despite Boycott Calls.

In their opening match UAE were bundled out for 57, with only openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem contributing the most with 22 and 19, while others failed to put up any fight. UAE will hope to better their show from the last match, and stand on par similarly levelled team. Oman, on the other hand, showcased a not-so-impressive performance against Pakistan, scoring 67 while chasing a target of 161. The batters need to step up big time, with the bowlers producing a respectable showing in their tournament opener.

UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather

The UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 T20I contest will be a night encounter, which will be played on September 14. The weather forecast for September 15 in Abu Dhabi is good with no chances of rain. However, the temperatures at night and evening is expected to stay in the mid 30s, with zero to minimal chance of dew. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: India Seek To Extend Dominance Over Pakistan As They Face Each Other in Blockbuster Clash

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has historically been batter-friendly. However, so far in the competition, all matches have been quite low-scoring, with bowlers with variety coming out on top in a battle against power-hitters. Teams that apply themselves in the middle have come out victorious.

