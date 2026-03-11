Dubai, March 11: The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) have officially announced the holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026. As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, residents across the Emirates have been granted Eid holidays to celebrate the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." According to astronomical calculations, Eid is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, though the final date remains subject to the official sighting of the crescent moon.

For public sector employees, the official holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19 (Ramadan 29) and extend through Sunday, March 22. Work is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23. Private sector employees are currently slated for a three-day break starting Thursday, March 19, which may be extended to a fourth day if Ramadan completes a full 30-day cycle.

Eid Holidays 2026: The '9-Day Holiday' Strategy

While the official announcement confirms a four-day long weekend for most, many residents are utilizing strategic leave to create a continuous nine-day vacation. By taking three days of annual leave from Monday, March 16, to Wednesday, March 18, employees can bridge the preceding weekend with the official Eid break.

This 9-day window (Saturday, March 14, to Sunday, March 22) has triggered a significant surge in travel bookings. Dubai International (DXB) and Zayed International Airport are bracing for peak passenger traffic as residents plan short-haul getaways to destinations like the Maldives, Georgia, and Oman.

Moon Sighting and Religious Traditions

Despite the confirmed dates, the Islamic Hijri calendar is strictly lunar. The UAE Moon Sighting Committee will convene on the evening of Wednesday, March 18 (Ramadan 29). If the new crescent is spotted, Eid will begin on Thursday; if not, Ramadan will last 30 days, making Friday, March 20, the first day of Shawwal.

Major landmarks across the UAE, including the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, are preparing for specialized Eid lighting and communal prayers (Salat al-Eid). Local municipalities have also announced a series of fireworks displays and family-oriented "Eid in Dubai" events to mark the occasion.

Economic and Retail Outlook

The 2026 Eid period is expected to provide a substantial boost to the UAE's retail and hospitality industries. Malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have already announced extended operating hours, with many staying open until 2:00 AM to accommodate late-night shoppers.

"Eidiya", the tradition of gifting money to children, and the purchase of new clothes remain the primary drivers of retail spending during this period. Additionally, staycation bookings at luxury resorts in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have reached nearly 90% occupancy for the upcoming holiday weekend.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).