The public sentiment surrounding the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match has been quite unwelcoming, given the current tensions between the two neighbouring countries, which have witnessed players being targeted by a certain section of society. Ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, commentator Jatin Sapru has opened up on the controversial contest, stating why it is important for the India vs Pakistan match to go ahead despite boycott calls. Sapru, in his valid argument, stated that players are not responsible for IND vs PAK matches but the authorities are, and that Neeraj Chopra, the India Men's Hockey Team, and other Indian sporting teams or athletes stop competing in Asian Games, Commonwealth, or Olympics due to the presence of Pakistan players or national teams. It should be noted that the Indian government has a blanket ban on any bilateral sporting events against Pakistan, but has to adhere to the IOC charter for global events. Fans can check out Sapru's video on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match below. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: India Seek To Extend Dominance Over Pakistan As They Face Each Other in Blockbuster Clash.

Jatin Sapru Opens Up On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin Sapru (@jatin_sapru)

