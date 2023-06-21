New Delhi, June 21: Double World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was the face of the 38-day long protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is likely to participate in the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial competition in Budapest next month. The Budapest event is the fourth and last ranking series of the year. According to reports, her name was cleared in a meeting between the ad hoc committee which runs the sport and officials from the government's TOP scheme on Tuesday. ‘Congress Puppets’ Babita Phogat Hits Back at Sakshi Malik and Her Husband Satyawart Kadian After Couple’s Video Message Claimed Wrestlers Protest Is Not Politically Motivated.

Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, has led the wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan for sexual harassment.

The three grapplers missed the Zagreb (February), Alexandria (February) and Bishkek (June) ranking series as well as the Asian Championships in April.

