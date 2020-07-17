Washington NFL franchise had announced that it was dropping the ‘Redskins’ name and the Indian head logo after bowing to pressure from corporate sponsors. The team is yet to announce a new name and has stated that it will take great care and will only announce upon completion of this review. A statement from the team stated that it will into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

But the team has come under heavy criticism for releasing the statement using the same old name and the team logo. In the statement released by the franchise, the team used the same name and logo it said it was removing and fans trolled them for not following what they said.

Washington NFL Team Drop 'Redskins' Name

The first group listed in both paragraphs is “our sponsors.” This isn’t about doing the right thing, the decent thing, the anti-racist thing. It is strictly about money and the Washington team isn’t prentending otherwise. Right decision, wrong priorities. So be it. https://t.co/72HjulXL3T — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️🌊 (@Jackie_Pepper) July 13, 2020

Fans Slam NGL Team for Mentioning Sponsors As Reason to Drop Name

We filmed the Washington Redskins training back in 2014 for a piece about their name and calls for them to change it. I was DC intern at the time. Six years and many job roles later, it’s still a story. Today they agreed to drop the name. But only after pressure from sponsors. https://t.co/1piPJ65xma — Anja Popp (@Anja_Popp) July 13, 2020

No Respect for Community?

In the Washington press release, notice that it says "keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking". Yup, Dan...in that order. That's who you care about. Your community less than your paying customer. Your paying customer less than the corporate sponsors. — Ian Hest (@IanHest) July 13, 2020

The NFL Stays Sleazy

Native Americans: Can you please change your team name, it's a slur and we find it offensive? Washington (for years): Kick rocks. Big $$ sponsor: Change your name or we won't give you $ Washington (immediately): Will do! Even in doing the right thing, the @NFL stays sleazy. https://t.co/H4qAR8S24h — Gary Ridley (@GaryRidley) July 13, 2020

Reports state that the team’s main sponsor FedEx had announced that it had asked the organization to change the name as the FedEx CEO Frederick Smith owns part of the team. FedEx pays about $8 million dollars per year to have its name on the franchise’s stadium in Landover. It had informed the franchise that in case they decide not to change the name than FedEx name will be taken off the stadium at the end of the upcoming name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).