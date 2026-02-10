The ‘Bad Bunny Effect’: Why Spanish Lessons Skyrocketed 35% Following the Super Bowl

The language-learning platform Duolingo saw a major spike in activity on Sunday night, reporting a 35% increase in Spanish learners following the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The company attributed the surge to the high-profile performance by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, whose set featured several of his global Spanish-language hits.

Shortly after the game, Duolingo’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a graph showing a sharp rise in user engagement. In a post that quickly went viral, the brand’s social media team quipped: “Duolingo saw a 35% increase in Spanish learners last night. Is this what a one-night stand feels like?” Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026: Puerto Rican Star Opens Halftime Show With ‘God Bless America,’ Champions Love Over Hate.

Duolingo Spanish Surge 2026: 35% Increase in Learners After Super Bowl Halftime

Duolingo saw a 35% increase in Spanish learners last night. Is this what a one-night stand feels like? pic.twitter.com/acf0DZczhh — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 9, 2026

The 'Bad Bunny' Effect

The surge began during the latter half of the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Data shared by the company indicates that while app usage dipped slightly during the game’s peak action, interest in Spanish lessons skyrocketed as Bad Bunny took the stage at Levi’s Stadium.

This trend highlights the growing influence of Latin music on language acquisition. Spanish is currently the second most popular language on the platform globally, and cultural events, particularly those involving major artists, consistently drive "acquisition plays" for the brand. Bad Bunny’s Worldwide Spotify Streams Explode After Historic Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Strategic Social Media and Engagement

Duolingo’s "one-night stand" comment is consistent with its established marketing strategy, which relies on a self-aware and often irreverent brand voice. The post resonated with fans, many of whom shared screenshots of "aggressive" push notifications received immediately after the halftime show. One such notification reportedly read: "Struggling with the Spanish? I can help. Let’s do a lesson now."

Marketing analysts note that Duolingo has mastered the art of "hijacking" cultural moments. By pairing real-time data with a provocative social media presence, the company often generates more engagement than brands that spend millions on traditional 30-second commercials.

Duolingo's Record-Breaking Year

The surge comes at a time of strong financial performance for the Pittsburgh-based company. Recent reports indicate that Duolingo’s user engagement grew by approximately 36% year-over-year in late 2025, driven largely by AI-powered features and a diversified course list that now includes music and mathematics.

While the "one-night stand" surge represents a temporary spike, Duolingo has historically been successful in converting event-driven curiosity into long-term daily streaks through its gamified learning model.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).