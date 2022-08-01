The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham, England. The CWG 2022 started on July 28 and will end on August 08. It is going to be played in the West Midlands Region of England across 15 venues. India have sent a strong squad to this event to compete for titles in 21 different sports categories. Indian Men's and Women's Teams will also participate in the Single and Team events of the Lawn Bowls game. India have never won a medal in this sports category over the years. Despite sitting fourth on the all-time medal table in CWG, Lawn Bowls medal is something that was missing. However, the wait for the Lawn Bowls medal is finally over as India's women's team have reached the final of Women's Fours event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Meanwhile, ahead of the historic finals we take a look at what Lawn Bowls is? How is it played? What is the points system? And other facts related to the sport. CWG 2022 Day 4 Results: India Qualify for Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Final, Assure India of First Ever Medal in the Sport With Win Over New Zealand in Semis.

What is Lawn Bowls?

Lawn Bowls is one of the entertaining sports which has attracted many in India nowadays. This game needs two balls- one is spherical and other is a smaller ball. The spherical ball with flattened sides is the main object to play with and the smaller ball is called Jack. The big spherical ball is thrown/rolled and is made sure that it reaches close to Jack.

Lawn Bowls Facts, Points System and Rules

A spherical ball with flattened sides and a small ball are needed to play the game. The spherical ball is bigger in size than the other ball which is named Jack. The spherical ball is rolled on the lawn to start the play. The object of the play is to send the bigger ball to the smaller ball named Jack. After one round, a player/team is rewarded a point if the thrown spherical ball reaches closer to Jack. If more than one bowl gets closer to the Jack in one round, the team/player who threw the ball, will be rewarded with multiple points. The player/team who reaches the mark of 21 scoreline first, wins the game. Toss before the start of the match decides who will throw the spherical bowl first in Lawn Bowls. A Lawn Bowls ball is around 1.5 kgs in weight.

The women's fours team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh beat New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the team event to assure that India will clinch their first ever medal in this category in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

