A perfect precursor to WrestleMania 41, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will feature some of the best wrestling talents in men's and women's chamber matches present in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The WWE Elimination Chamber matches give participants a final chance to seal a spot in the biggest PLE of the year - WrestleMania, which is every wrestler's dream event to headline, and gain an assured WWE Championship match as well, which is like a cherry on top of a massive cake. This year's Elimination Chamber is special in many ways, as some of the a-la-creme of wrestling will be present for the final time, namely John Cena, who will bid the sport adieu this year. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, February 28: Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes Make Appearances, Liv Morgan and Team Beat Bianca Belair and Team; LA Knight Becomes US Championship Contender, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025.

The men's chamber match will feature CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Cena, making the contest in the steel cage even more personal than any other occasion. The winner will get a title shot against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who will be confronted by The Rock during Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE.

In the women's chamber match, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayle,y and Roxanne Perez will participate to earn the chance to challenge the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41. In other matches, Sami Zayn will battle it out against Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match, while in women's tag team action, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae will go up against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Fame member Trish Stratus. Fans wondering where to find WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live telecast and online streaming viewing options in India can read below.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario on March 1. Fans in India will get to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WWE events in India. Fans in India can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary). For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 online viewing options, read below. ‘Your Dad Had A Poster Of Me On His Wall’: Trish Stratus References Family in Crowd While Talking About Generational Impact She Has During WWE Friday Night Smackdown Episode (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

SonyLIV is the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network and will provide WWE live streaming in India. Fans can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. CM Punk and Seth Rollins are favourites to win men's chamber, while women's chamber might see Alexa Bliss or Bayley come out on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).