After all the Elimination Chamber 2025 contestants confirmed it was time for the remaining bouts. The remaining matches on the SmackDown finalized . The February 28 episode of SmackDown from Canada had it all. Trish Stratus and also stars participating in Elimination Chamber 2025 made appearances pumping up their chances in the PLE. Other matches included Number one contender for the Men's US championship belt. Check out the results and highlights of WWE SmackDown below.

Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus Make Appearance

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Final Boss - Rock is confronted Cody Rhodes and asked for ‘his soul’. While he didn’t respond to the Rock’s request, he addressed other WWE Elimination Chamber participants Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, CM Punk who were also ‘bashing’ about their past performances and chances in the upcoming PLE.

Rock Addresses Cody Rhodes

In another segment, Trish Stratus returned to ring and addressed fans. She highlighted her impact in Wrestling and even showed support to Tiffany Stratton. While the segment was cut short by Chelsea Green's interruption, Stratton challenged the Women's US Champion. In the closing segments, Tiffany throws Chelsea back into the ring but out come Nia and Candice who attack Trish from behind.

LA Knight Becomes Top Contender for Men’s US Championship

In the series of matches LA Knight won a triple threat match to become Men’s US Championship. Earlier he defeated Pablo Escobar to advance to the final triple threat match. Jacob Fatu recorded a stunning win over Andrade while Carmelo Hayes overcame Braun Stroman’s challenge to be the other two contenders for the triple threat match.

LA Knight as Top Contender for WWE Men's US Championship

LA Knight is the #1 contender to Nakamura’s U.S Championship.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cnGTbGTsWF — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 1, 2025

In the Triple threat match, Jacob Fatu dominated from the early stages and in the closing moment, he went for a win with a hip attack onto Hayes followed by a spiked DDT and a jumping moon sault. While the win was nearly confirmed, LA Knight pulled Fatu outside. LA Knight goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Bianca Belair, Naomi and Bayley

Last week, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the tag team title defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. The feud continued with addition of Roxanne Perez and Bayley in respective teams. Bayley with an elbow drop. She goes for the cover but Liv breaks it up. Bianca gets in the ring and lands a spine buster onto Liv. Raquel with a big boot onto Bianca. Naomi throws Raquel to the outside and both women are down. Bayley goes for Bayley to Belly but Perez with a kick followed by Pop Rocks. She goes for the cover and gets the pin.

