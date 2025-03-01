Trish Stratus, completing 25 years in WWE made an appearance on the Friday Night SmackDown event. While the seven-time women’s champion is seen as one of the finest wrestlers of her time, she also highlighted her ‘generational impact’. To prove her point she pointed out a family in the crowd and said, “probably, your dad had a poster of me on his wall” to which the ‘dad’ also gave thumps up. Watch the video below. On Which Channel Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WWE PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

Trish Stratus Talking About Generational Impact She Has

"To that little girl in the front row, your dad probably had a poster of me on his wall when he was your age" TRISH 😭😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/58EDUAGxtZ — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 1, 2025

