We just witnessed an extravagant episode of NXT a day before where we saw Breezango defeating Imperium to become NXT Tag Team Champion. However, the show was kicked off with unfortunate news as Karrion Kross had to vacate his NXT title due to shoulder injury. The general manager of NXT, William Regal made a big announcement for NXT title match on the upcoming episode. Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face in first-ever 4-way 60 mins iron man match at the upcoming episode of NXT. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for top WWE news which includes Mandy Rose future plans to Nia Jax being yelled at backstage. WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 Results and Highlights: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due to Shoulder Injury; Breezango Defeats Imperium to Become Tag Team Champions.

Top Five WWE News

1. Mandy Rose Future Plan in WWE

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at SummerSlam 2020 in 'Loser Leaves WWE' match. On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mandy Rose featured as a guest, where she revealed that now she will aim to defeat Bayley and win SmackDown Women's champion. Mandy also added that she no longer has any interest to get involved in tag team action. Check out the tweet below.

2. Chris Benoit Spotted at WWE ThunderDome

On this past week episode of Raw, a fan spotted the image of Chris Benoit at ThunderDome seat. WWE seems to be facing some issue with this virtual fan concept. We also witnessed a picture of Mario character at ThunderDome seat. WWE News: From Drew McIntyre’s Injury Details to Triple H’s Message For Dominik Mysterio, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Chris Benoit in the Audience!

Someone has put a picture of Chris Benoit on their screen #WWERaw #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/mYVRiA9qgK — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 25, 2020

Mario at Raw!

3. Nia Jax Yelled at Backstage

Former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax while speaking to SportsKeeda legion revealed that she was repeatedly yelled at Backstage for being the most unsafe worker. This forced the Road Warrior Animal to change her style and become more cautious in delivering her move in the ring. Jax will team up with Shayna Baszler to face Bayley and Asuka for Women's Tag Team Championship match at Payback 2020. WWE Raw Aug 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Punts Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee Debuts on Red Brand to Challenge ‘The Viper’ For Match at Payback.

4. Renee Young Reveals Wrestlers That Were Her Favourite Interviews

Renee Young bid farewell to WWE this past Sunday at SummerSlam 2020. While speaking on WWE's The Bump Renee revealed that she had an amazing time taking interview of Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens. Former WWE host revealed that these three interviewees boosted her with confidence in the company.

5. Austin Theory Returns to NXT

Austin Theory was out of action for a few weeks after his name popped up in #SpeakingOut movement for sexual misconduct. Austin was one of the disciples of Seth Rollins' Monday Night Messiah. WWE never commented on the allegation made against the wrestler, also it did not receive much attention. Therefore, WWE smartly bought Austin Theory back on NXT Aug 26, 2020 episode where he was welcomed by Bronson Reed with a slap. Check out the tweet below.

Fans will now look forward to WWE Payback 2020 which is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2020. Keith Lee vs Randy Orton and the triple-threat match featuring Braun Strowman, Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns will be the matches to watch out for in upcoming pay per view event.

