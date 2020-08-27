WWE NXT August 26, 2020 episode kicked off with unfortunate news of Karrion Kross vacating his NXT title. Kross defeated Keith Lee at the recently-concluded pay per view NXT TakeOver XXX, however, to his bad luck he encountered with a shoulder injury. Karrion Kross fought with a separated shoulder to dethrone Lee and now he will be out of action for months. Apart from this, we saw Breezango defeating Imperium to win NXT Tag Team Championship belt. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 results and highlights. WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results And Highlights: Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee to Become World Champion; Damian Priest Wins Ladder Match to Bag North American Title.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal after doing a conference with Shawn Michaels and Triple H made an announcement after Kross relinquished his NXT title. Regal said that Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole will face in first-ever 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match to crown a new NXT Champion. We then saw the team of Fandango and Tyler Breeze, Breezango defeat Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, Imperium to become NXT Tag Team Champion. Breezango earned the title spot after defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma at TakeOver XXX. WWE News: From Drew McIntyre’s Injury Details to Triple H’s Message For Dominik Mysterio, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Now let's speak about women's division, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mia Yim. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai teamed up with Rhea Ripley to face Dakota Kai and Raquel González. Kai and González won the match due to interference by Mercedes Martinez. Ripley was attacked by Martinez which led to Kai and González victory. WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 Results and Highlights: Pat McAfee Confronts Adam Cole; Johnny Gargano & The Velveteen Dream Earn Final Two Spots For North American Title at Takeover XXX.

Santos Escobar Defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to Retains Cruiserweight Title

View this post on Instagram Who can stop @escobarwwe?? #WWENXT @usa_network A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

Breezango Defeats Imperium

Karrion Kross Vacating His Title

View this post on Instagram @wwekarrionkross @realscarlettbordeaux @wwenxt A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 26, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT

Fans will now eagerly wait for the upcoming episode of NXT, where first-ever 4 -way 60 mins iron man match will take place to determine NXT Champion. Stay tuned with LatesrLY for more updates and news from WWE.

