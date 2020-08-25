WWE Raw August 24, 2020 episode which took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida was perfectly scripted to set up matches for Payback 2020 this coming Sunday. Fans must have expected SummerSlam 2020 rematch of Randy Orton vs Drew Mcintyre for WWE championship. However, things worked out differently on this episode of Monday Night Raw. The show started with Randy Orton giving two punt kicks to WWE Champion. After this promo, we saw the debut of Keith Lee on the red brand of WWE who confronted Randy Orton for a match later in the evening. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw Aug 24, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results and Highlights: Bray Wyatt Defeats Braun Strowman to Become Universal Champion; Roman Reigns Hits ‘The Fiend’ With Spear on His Return.

The main event match between Keith Lee and Randy Orton ended in disqualification due to interference. We saw an ugly end to it, where The Viper gave the third punt to The Scottish Psychopath which led to him being taken out of the Amway Center in an ambulance. After this incident, furious Keith Lee challenged Randy Orton for a match at Payback 2020. In the other segment of Raw we saw, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio face Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match, however, there was interference by Retribution at the end where both father and son were brutally attacked. We also witnessed the return of Aleister Black who gave a superkick to Kevin Owens during the KO show.

Arm wrestling competition was organised in the presence of Mark Henry between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion won the arm-wrestling match, however, he will face Lashley for the United States Championship match at Payback 2020. Shelton Benjamin, the other member of The Hurt Business also lost to Akira Tozawa in triple-threat 24/7 Championship match which also had R-Truth in it. Apart from this, The Hurt Business invaded Raw Underground yet again.

Now let's speak of women's division, Mickie James gave Mick kick to Natalya and Lana after the duo hosted her retirement ceremony to insult her. Sasha Banks and Bayley finally have their opponent for Payback 2020 for Women's Tag Team title, as they will be facing Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to defend their belt. Also, Sasha Banks lost to Asuka in WWE Raw Women's Championship lumberjack match. WWE Raw Aug 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Makes Shawn Michaels His Next Victim, The Viper Hits Drew McIntyre With RKO After Assaulting HBK.

Matches Fixed For Payback 2020

Retribution Invade Raw Once Again

View this post on Instagram RETRIBUTION is here on #WWERAW! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 24, 2020 at 8:08pm PDT

Keith Lee on Raw

Apollo Crew Defeats Bobby Lashley in Arm Wrestling Match

Aleister Black Takes Out Kevin Owens

The Viper Strikes at Drew McIntyre

Fans will now eagerly wait for WWE Payback 2020 on August 30, 2020, where Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns triple threat match is also fixed for Universal Championship. The Fiend defeated Strowman to become champion at SummerSlam 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY, for more news and updates from WWE.

