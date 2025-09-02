WWE delivered another epic episode of Monday Night Raw on September 1. This was the first show right after what transpired at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 and fans at the La Defense Arena once again showed why they were one of the best WWE crowds in recent history. Becky Lynch confronted an angry CM Punk and the two exchanged some words before the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion slapped the Second City Saint multiple times. Dominik Mysterio retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship with a victory over AJ Styles with the help of El Grande Americano. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

In the main event, it was the team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker who beat Jey Uso and LA Knight. After the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attempted to hand Jey Uso the same fate as his cousin Roman Reigns who was brutally beaten down at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 but Jimmy Uso was there to save the day. Let us take a look at WWE Raw results from September 1 in detail.

WWE Raw September 1 Video Highlights

Becky Lynch-CM Punk Segment

CM Punk had started the show waiting for Seth Rollins to arrive at the La Defense Arena and then called out the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a confrontation. But instead of Seth Rollins, it was Becky Lynch who came out and the two had an intense face-off. Becky Lynch was the one who cost CM Punk the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a low blow at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 and an intense exchange of words. Seth Rollins made an appearance. He taunted CM Punk and left, after which Becky Lynch slapped the Second City Saint multiple times. CM Punk, irate, said to Becky Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him and walked out. Later, he appeared to be happy with the fact that SmackDown was in Chicago, his hometown, this Friday. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

Becky Lynch Slaps CM Punk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer for Vacant WWE Women's World Championship

Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will battle it out for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. The WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship was left vacated by Naomi after she announced she was pregnant and Stephanie Vaquer earlier was assured by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that he had a plan in place. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be held in Indianapolis on September 20.

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Makes Announcement for WWE Women's World Title Match

BREAKING NEWS: Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will face each other for the vacant Women’s World Championship at the debut of WWE on @espn Saturday, September 20th at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/lVQu8nrJo3 — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Dominik Mysterio Retains WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio's reign as Intercontinental Champion continued as he beat AJ Styles, albeit with interference from El Grande Americano. The two delivered a great match, with both AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio have their moments in the contest. The Paris crowd was right behind AJ Styles and he appeared to be closing in on a victory, gearing up for the Phenomenal Forearm, when EL Grande Americano came to his aid. He gave AJ Styles a headbutt by loading his mask with a metal object, after which Dominik Mysterio hit the Frog Splash for the win. Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa To Become New WWE United States Champion During Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Penta and the War Raiders Beat New Day and Grayson Waller

The team of Penta and War Raiders defeated the New Day and Grayson Waller in an entertaining tag team match on WWE Monday Night Raw. Penta, as usual, stole the show and almost all his moves were cheered on by the Paris crowd. Xavier Woods showed some fight and Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston followed in bouncing back in the contest but Penta and the War Raiders regained control. Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer on Xavier Woods for the win. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Beat Jey Uso and LA Knight

Earlier on in the night, Jey Uso and LA Knight accepted Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker's challenge for a match and it was the main event of the show. The match expectedly was a very physical one with the two teams giving their best shot. The closing moments of the match saw Jey Uso hit Bronson Reed with a spear and a Frog Splash only for Bron Breakker, the legal man, to take him down with a spear to pick up the win. After the match, LA Knight was driven over the announce table and Jey Uso ate a Tsunami from Bronson Reed. But Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso soon came out with a steel chair to fend off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to close out the show.

Jimmy Uso Comes to Jey Uso's Aid

Family over EVERYTHING. ☝️ Jimmy Uso just put an end to The Vision's attack on his brother Jey! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SCzOEII00p — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

The Kabuki Warriors beat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

The Kabuki Warriors, which is the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, beat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day. Both teams went to and fro and delivered some great moves in the match. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez seemed to be in control for a while in the match when the former took out Asuka with a massive clothesline but eventually, the Japanese duo prevailed. The closing moments of the match saw Kairi Sane hit Raquel Rodriguez with the Insane Elbow, her finisher, before Asuka locked in Roxanne Perez to pick up the victory.

Other Results/Highlights from WWE Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor defeated Dragon Lee with some help from JD McDonagh. Rhea Ripley had an intense confrontation with Asuka backstage and Ruse issued a message after he defeated Sheamus at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

