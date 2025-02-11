WWE Monday Night Raw on February 10 was full of action, entertainment and drama. The weekly episode of the WWE show had some interesting exchanges, high-octane matches and top promos. The road to WrestleMania 41 has gotten more intense with more superstars qualifying for the Elimination Chamber the upcoming PLE (Premium Live Event) that is to take place in Toronto on March 1. The night began with Jey Uso receiving a rousing reception as he walked out and 'Yeeted' with the fans before he was ambushed by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The 'Ring General' had confronted the WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner last week and this time, he launched a vicious attack on Jey Uso. WWE SmackDown Results Today, February 7: Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss Advance to Elimination Chamber 2025; Jey Uso-Cody Rhodes Defeat Jacob Fatu-Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa with Surprise Attack, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey Uso Picks Gunther for WrestleMania 41

After the brutal attack, Jey Uso retaliated and later, picked Gunther to face at WWE WrestleMania 41, which is slated to take place in Las Vegas. Gunther later cut a promo calling him a 'midcard' wrestler and that he will put him through '10 weeks of hell' till WrestleMania 41. It can be speculated that WWE might just have Jey Uso dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41, having the 'Ring General' drop a title for the second year running at the 'show of shows'.

CM Punk Calls Out John Cena, Cody Rhodes

CM Punk rolled back the days during his feud with John Cena as he took a shot at the 'Cenation' leader. John Cena, after missing out on the Royal Rumble win, had announced that he is going to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and that did not go too well for CM Punk, who had to qualify for the match. CM Punk started by calling John Cena a 'legend' and that he had the right to call his shots before saying that he would beat the 'living c**p' out of the 16-time champion at the WWE Elimination Chamber. The 'Second City Saint' proceeded to state that he will pick Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania 41 opponent if he won. CM Punk also had a brief interaction with Logan Paul who interrupted him and bragged about eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. The former WWE champion then went on to state that he would put Logan Paul to sleep at Elimination Chamber 2025 if he qualified. ‘Roman Reigns Will Be Out For The Foreseeable Future’ WWE Raw Announcer Michael Cole Confirms Update on Tribal Chief Following Assault by Seth Rollins in WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Cm Punk says he's going to BEAT CENA'S ASS at Elimination Chamber 🔥🔥🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Jf4OcD0BLE — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 11, 2025

Logan Paul, Bayley Qualify for Elimination Chamber 2025

Logan Paul had a great match with Rey Mysterio and went on to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer to book his ticket to the men's Elimination Chamber 2025 match. 'The Maverick' pulled off some great moves, including a moonsault battery off the middle rope and bench-pressing the WWE legend before throwing him down. Beating Rey Mysterio is a massive moment in his WWE career. After Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio, he was attacked by the New Day. Women's Royal Rumble 2025 Winner Charlotte Flair Reportedly Divorces WWE Star Andrade.

Bayley managed to pin WWE Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to book her spot in the women's Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Having pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion, WWE might have Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's opponent sometime during her title reign.

AJ Styles received a massive ovation from the crowd in Nashville as he returned to Monday Night Raw. The fans at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee roared 'Welcome back' in unison to laud the 'Phenomenal One'. He was confronted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito and the fans did not let the former speak at all, booing him throughout the segment. They attacked AJ Styles before the 'Phenomenal One' retaliated and sent them packing. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker then confronted AJ Styles backstage. John Cena Announces He Will Compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Vows to Main Event at WrestleMania 41 and Win Record-Breaking 17th Title (Watch Video).

Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) Beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Judgement Day)

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai put away the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in what was a great match. Dakota Kai returned to action and it was a victorious outcome for her and Iyo Sky. 'The Genius of the Sky' as she is called, put on a great show and eventually pinned Liv Morgan after hitting the former women's World Champion with a moonsault for the win. Iyo Sky was not very happy with Rhea Ripley who had cost her a spot in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 match accidentally during her match against Liv Morgan last week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

War Raiders Defend World Tag Team Titles

The War Raiders defended their World Tag Team Titles, beating American Made via disqualification. American Made's Julius attacked War Raiders' Ivar with the title to force a disqualification. Apart from this, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor exchanged words with the two slated to fight it out in an Elimination Chamber 2025 Qualifying match next week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

