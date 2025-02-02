John Cena announced that he will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and vowed to main event his final appearance at WrestleMania, later this year. The 16-time champion was on the brink of winning his third Royal Rumble before Jey Uso shockingly eliminated him to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 41. While attending the press conference post WWE Royal Rumble 2025, the 'Cenation Leader' confidently claimed that he will be appearing in the main event of WrestleMania 41, his last appearance at the 'show of shows' and win a record-breaking 17th title. John Cena Hugs 'Main Event' Jey Uso After Wrestler Wins WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Men's Match By Eliminating Former 16-Time World Champion (Watch Video).

John Cena Vows to Main Event WrestleMania 41, Win 17th Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)