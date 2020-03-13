2020 Call of Duty League Live Events Shifted To Online-only Competition Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Call Of Duty: Mobile Zombies Game Mode To Be Removed From March 25 (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, March 13: Call of Duty League on Friday cancelled all its scheduled live events due to the growing coronavirus concerns and moved those to online-only for the time being. Call Of Duty: Mobile Zombies Game Mode To Be Removed From March 25; Confirms Timi Studios.

"After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are shifting all currently scheduled 2020 Call of Duty League live events to online-only competition, effective immediately. For details on previously ticketed events, please visit host team websites and follow their social channels," the company said in a statement. "Call of Duty League has seen firsthand the power of our live events in our inaugural season, and will return to city-based competition in front of live audiences as soon as it is safe and logistically possible," the company added. Call of Duty: Mobile Game Surpasses 170 Million Downloads in Just 2 Months.

With the latest development, Call of Duty joins a growing list of companies who have been moving their events online. The new online-only matches will be broadcast live to fans. Dates will be announced shortly, along with tune-in details. Tencent and PUBG Corporation have also announced that the PUBG Mobile Pro League has been converted into an online competition until further notice due ongoing coronavirus outbreak.