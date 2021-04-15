Hailing from the Rajasthan, Rakesh Saini is a businessman and fitness model. He is a founder and CEO of Vastram garments. He has also a business firms of marbles in Marble Mandi. He deals in all types of marbles.

How to start your own clothing line:

1. Decide on your niche

Starting a clothing business is a very personal journey. You’re probably a creative person, with something different to offer in a fast-moving industry. It’s likely that you’ve spotted a gap in the market, or have a unique design in mind for a specific customer group.

2. Build your budget (or business plan)

If this is really just a shoestring idea, and you’re testing your designs on a small scale, you might not need a full-on business plan to get started. Watch out though, if your idea takes off you’ll want to scale pretty quickly, so it makes sense to keep even a rough plan in the background.

3. Organise your business

Even if you’re not writing a full-on business plan, the same principles apply when organising your startup. You may be planning just to buy a sewing machine and get straight to work, but even this is a time and resource commitment.

4. Create your designs

For any clothing business, one of the most exciting stages is product development. Even if you only have a design concept for one product in these early days, start getting it on paper or screen, as a sketch. Once you’re ready, turn rough ideas into nailed down digital sketches. Programmes like Adobe Illustrator can do a lot of the hard work for you.

5. Create your brand

As a fashion or clothing pro, you’re likely to be creative. And this will stand you in good stead for developing a brand for your startup clothing company.

6. Start manufacturing

Go back to your design work and get everything together. It’s time to take your product to the manufacturers. This is the point where you’ll be sourcing the person (or team) that’s going to take your designs and make them a reality.

8. Take it to market

You’ve tested out your product, it’s selling and you’re ready to order your first full product run. It’s time to get serious about selling your product, and you’ll have a few decisions to make before boxing up that first garment.

9. Scale up

You’ve done it. Your clothing company is launched, you’ve made your first sales and you’re ironing out the creases. Scaling may well be on your mind as an ambitious business owner, with plans for new products or bigger orders.