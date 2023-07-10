New Delhi, July 10: The government will not regulate the use cases of artificial intelligence (AI) and rather adopt the approach of regulating user harm from AI and creating robust guardrails, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told IANS on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already sanctioned almost Rs 1,000 crore for IndiaAI -- a comprehensive programme that will be built around three Centres of Excellences, India Datasets programme, the DI Bhashini platform and an ecosystem and partnership of government, academics, startups and Industry. Google’s AI Search and Bard Chatbot Are Open to Public, but Are Quite Different; Learn the Difference Between the Two and How To Use Them.

"There is, of course, the debate on the regulation of AI. Our approach is that we will not regulate use cases, rather adopt the approach of regulating user harm from AI and create guardrails that will create the obligation of safe use on all AI platforms," Chandrasekhar stressed.

It's an approach that's part of the Digital India Act that's been drafted, said the minister, adding that there is a whole section on emerging Technologies that will cover AI and Web3 etc.

"AI for India is an important part of our digital economy growth strategy and digital government strategy. PM Modi has said 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI work for India'. AI will be a kinetic enabler of our digital economy and the government sees it that way," the minister stressed.

In recent years, innovation pace has increased and disruptive technologies are the new normal.

"The government is steadfast in creating policies and enabling the environment to let our innovators lead the charge and succeed in every one of these new areas, from AI to metaverse to strategic deep tech,” Chandrasekhar told IANS.

According to him the IndiaAI programme will help the country build world-class platforms, solutions and tools to not only solve local issues but also help the world.

"We aim to build commercially deployable AI platforms and solutions, developed by a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country which is our primary goal," he noted.

"We are building Indianised AI tools. Further improving governance via the India Stack has a key goal for us," said Chandrasekhar. Google’s ChatGPT Rival Bard AI Chatbot Shines in Its Performance; All the Facts and Do’s and Don’ts of Using Bard.

India aims to become a global powerhouse of AI which does not just stop on integrating foreign chatbots but building next-generation AI-based innovations to empower billions of citizens.

