New Delhi, May 12: Google has announced about the roll-out of its AI empowered products at its annual developers’ conference. The tech behemoth has revealed that it has integrated artificial intelligence tech into 25 of its products, which are aimed at helping users around the world in terms of search, business growth, coding, connecting, detecting AI-generated fakes and tons more.

The Mountain View based tech giant has released a slew of new features in its search engine embedded with its latest AI technology, while it has also updated its Bard AI chatbot. These are albeit Google’s answer to all the speculations that the company is losing ground to Microsoft’s hugely popular ChatGPT and the ChatGPT powered Bing.

However, Google seems to be more careful and doing things more systematically. Hence, unlike Microsoft, Google has not integrated its Bard chatbot into its Search. Here's how they are kept separate and how to use them. Google MusicLM Text-to-Music Generative AI Tool Released to Public.

Why Google AI Search & Bard AI-Chatbot Are Kept Separate?

Google’s ChatGPT rival AI-chatbot Bard is not integrated into the company’s search engine, as chatbots are still in experimental phase and are known to have their own minds sometimes, making up false information and even false accusations. Microsoft owned OpenAI’s incredibly popular ChatGPT has made headlines several times for insisting that some of its created false information is indeed correct, while wrongly accusing people and offering erratic responses. On the other hand, Google’s Bard started its career on the wrong note, and has been accused of being a ‘pathological liar’.

Although, the newly released Bard has been all-improved and can be seen as a new avatar, Google still terms it as an “early experiment”. The AI-powered chatbot is kept separate to help the users with a number of things in terms of creativity, problem solving, organising and much more.

On the other hand, Google’s Search is now AI empowered, which the company calls “new generative AI experience in Search”. Google’s AI empowered search engine is aimed to help the users search in a much faster, easier, accurate and interactive way, offering a whole new search experience. Google Pixel Fold Enters Foldable Smartphone Market; Here’s Specifications, Price and Shipping Details.

When To Use Google’s Search AI And When To Use Bard?

The answer is quite simple. Whenever you need to search something online, just go ahead and use Search that is now AI powered. Any information seeking requirements on the web will continue to make use of Google’s search engine. The difference now would be the more comprehensive AI-generated responses and the ability to search with images or voice query that would make the Search’s AI generate longer and more accurate responses. The AI tech will also remember the user’s previous search or queries to add to the responses for value addition later.

On the other hand, Bard is an AI chatbot that is meant to have its own human-like persona and the ability to hold human-like conversations. Bard should be used in a more collaborative way, like an AI assistant or an artificially intelligent work partner to help you perform a task. Bard can help you with coding, writing poetry, songs, essays, research on specific topics and bring in more creative ideas into your projects, etc. In a nutshell, Bard can help you with a number of things that a search engine is not supposed to do.

Are Google AI Search & Bard Chatbot Available in India?

While the Google AI-powered search feature is yet not open, and will be offered in a limited way to the English users in the US first via a waitlist, the Bard chatbot access has been opened to over 180 countries, including India. The AI Search feature is expected to be coming to India soon.

