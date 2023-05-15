New Delhi, May 15: Google had put a lot of emphasis on its latest AI tech developments and highlighted the best of them at the recently held Google I/O 2023, which witnessed the launch of a plethora of AI related features services and AI tech integrated new products.

Among these, Google also opened access to its AI chatbot Bard to over 180 countries at the event. Bard received special attention, as it is the rival to Microsoft backed OpenAI’s massively popular ChatGPT, and Google’s answer to all the speculations of it lagging behind in the AI race. So, let’s have a brief insight about the key facts of the Bard chatbot.

What is Google’s Bard? Is It Different From ChatGPT?

Google’s Bard is essentially an Artificial Intelligence powered chatbot. This chatbot is based on Google’s large language model (LLM), LaMDA, similar to ChatGPT that is based on LLM GPT. The artificial neural networks mimic the human brain in how it processes language input and output. So, Bard is very similar in its working to ChatGPT. Amazon’s AI-Powered Delivery: Amazon Focuses on Using Artificial Intelligence To Speed Up Its Delivery Services.

While ChatGPT is integrated into Microsoft’s search engine Bing, Google has kept its Bard separate from the Google Search, while empowering Search as well with AI tech. Bard is capable of holding human-like conversations and human like responses. It also uses first person in its responses. While AI-powered Google search remains primarily for searching the web in a more advanced manner.

Bard is based on generative AI tech hence, it can generate text in both short and long formats and in a creative lucid language, similar to a human being. As it is fed with humongous amount of data, Bard can create stories, poems, lyrics, codes, essays, help write research papers and much more in a rapid pace.

Do You Need To pay To Use Bard?

Bard can be accessed by users for free, at least for now. Google’s Bard AI chatbot is currently open to over 180 countries, including India. Google has opened access to Bard to encourage users to offer feedback on it for its further improvement. ChatGPT Blurring Lines Between Creativity and Cheating for Students? Here’s What a Large-Scale Study Says.

How To Use Bard? Dos and Don’ts Of Using Bard

Simply visit the Bard homepage by going to Bard.google.com and log in using your Gmail account. You will get access to Bard’s AI interface. Bard AI is pretty simple to use. Simply start asking it things or ask for certain information or generate a text in an easy conversational way, and Bard will respond back in a very natural human-like manner, of course in only text, for now.

You can even edit your prompts to tweak then to get a new or a better response from Bard. Bard really shines in reading or deciphering the exact meaning of the user queries or prompts and offer very appropriate responses, which is not possible in search, apart from a myriad forms of text generation and ability to hold human-like conversations.

Do’s and Don’ts of Using Bard:

It is important to remember not to feed any sensitive personal information into Google’s Bard as a prompt. Google is known for its vast amount of data collection and literally knows everything about the users. While Google’s chatbot doesn’t save entire conversations, it does save the questions and prompts, in order to learn from them and offer better responses next time.

While you can seek Bard’s help in improving your creativity or completion of any sort of projects or even ask any sort of information. It is good to keep and treat Bard as a companion informer and helper, rather than fully depending on it for any text generation.

Also, while Bard can offer a plethora of information, it is always important to double check for the authenticity of an information by searching the web. As Bard is still an experimental AI chatbot, it can make mistakes or make up misinformation. This fact is also informed in Bard’s interface and has been expressed by Bard itself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).