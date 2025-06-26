New Delhi, June 26: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that its AI-powered fraud detection system has successfully safeguarded more than 3.5 million users across the Delhi-NCR from rising online frauds.

The feat was achieved within just 43 days of launching the advanced fraud detection system nationwide, Airtel said. “In the last 43 days of the launch, Airtel has blocked more than 188,000 malicious links and shielded 106 million users across the country,” the company said. Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile To Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Broadband Connectivity to India.

The advanced system, which is automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail, and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds.

“At Airtel, we are dedicated to protecting our customers from various types of fraud. By incorporating our network with an AI-driven fraud detection solution, we guarantee that our customers are protected from all new threats without requiring any action on their part,” said Nidhi Lauria, CEO – Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West), Bharti Airtel, in a statement.

“We consider it crucial to act now to secure the digital environment of tomorrow, and we take pride in being at the forefront of this initiative by providing a safer and more comprehensive network for our customers in Delhi-NCR,” Lauria added.

With Delhi-NCR ranked as one of India’s most digitally advanced states, the threat of online fraud has grown. Fraudsters increasingly target users through phishing links, fake deliveries, and spurious banking alerts.

The system can potentially scan links provided in suspicious messages and flag them, as well as block access. The real-time interception acts as a digital shield, protecting families, senior citizens, homemakers, students, and first-time smartphone users alike, from falling victim to all kinds of frauds, the company said. BSNL 5G: Government-Owned Telecom Provider ‘Soft Launches’ BSNL Q 5G Services in Select Cities As ‘First 5G FWA Without SIM’.

The AI-driven platform also delivers fraud warnings in the user’s preferred language, including Hindi, making it highly effective for a diverse population. The solution operates silently in the background, requires no installation, and is offered free of cost, the company said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).