San Francisco: Tech giant Amazon, which launched its own branded Fire TV television sets last month, is now allowing users to take Zoom calls from its platform. The company said that all what users need is a Fire TV Omni Series of any size to use the video conferencing app. Amazon Fire TV Gets New Alexa Voice Feature for Netflix.

"Joining work meetings or remote holiday get-togethers from the comfort of your couch just got a whole lot easier. Fire TV customers in the US and Canada can now use Zoom on their Fire TV Omni Series," the company said in a blogpost. "We suggest the Logitech C920, C922x or C310. Note, Zoom recommend a 1080p resolution with a 60-90 degree field of view from 6-10 feet away from the TV," the company said.

To use Zoom, users need a compatible webcam -- one that is 720-1080p and plug the webcam directly into the TV USB port. Then, users need to download the Zoom app from the Fire TV App store.

"Once you are logged into Zoom or accessing as a guest, join a meeting using your remote, or say, "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting," as per the company.

The company mentioned that the TV microphone will need to be turned on. Also, the Zoom app will only use audio from TV speakers. Users wont be ale to pair it with a soundbar/speakers at this time.

