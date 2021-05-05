Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 13 Series around this September or October. iPhone 13 Series will consist of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In the past couple of weeks, we have heard several rumours about iPhone 13's leaked specifications and images. Now as per a new report, iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit has been spotted which gives an idea about how the phone will look like. Apple iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max To Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays Made by Samsung: Report.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Unbox Therapy)

A new video by a popular YouTuber 'Unbox Therapy' reveals the dummy piece of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per the video, the phone is seen with a smaller notch which is highly anticipated. The video also showcases bigger cameras as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As such, we can expect larger camera sensors for improved photography. The dummy piece is seen in a dark graphite shade.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Unbox Therapy)

In addition to this, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones are likely to come with LTPO 120Hz displays made by Samsung whereas the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 devices could feature 60Hz screens. iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to sport 5G support, improved cameras with better ultra-wide-angle lens, a combination of Face ID and Touch ID, a large battery and more.

