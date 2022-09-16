New Delhi: The new Apple 14 series and Apple Watch Series 16 went on sale in India on Friday, as the company keeps pushing India on the global map with every year's launch. Those interested can now buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple Store Online in the country. Apple iOS 16 Adoption Slightly Higher Than iOS 15 in 48 Hours.

On Apple Store Online, customers get up to Rs 6,000 instant savings on orders over Rs 54,900 with HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, there are No Cost EMI with credit cards from most leading banks. According to industry experts, within the new series, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 are going to be the best-sellers in India.

Apple Authorised Resellers in the country have received robust demand for the new series. The customers in India can get the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 for Rs 79,900 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89,900 (iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7).

They can get iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900 (starting prices). iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

Apple Watch Series 8 delivers best-in-class health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women's health, and Crash Detection for severe car crashes. Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900. HDFC offers a cash back of Rs 3000 on Apple Watch Series 8 and Rs 2000 on Apple Watch SE.

