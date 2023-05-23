New Delhi, May 23: The iPhone 16 series might be well more than a year away from now, but that definitely doesn’t stop the rumour mills for running. There has been already a ton of speculations regarding Apple’s iPhone 16 series for months, saying that it would be really different from all the other iPhone models till date with a host of first-time features.

Now, as per the latest reports, the iPhone 16 may look somewhat like the iPhone 12, owing to its similar vertical rear camera layout. Let’s find out about the latest rumours. Apple Hiring! Apple Recruiting Professionals in Generative AI Space, Set To Join AI Battle With Its Own Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT and Bard.

Apple iPhone 16 To Look Like iPhone 12?

Apple had adopted to a diagonally-arranged camera setup at the rear starting with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The same diagonal camera arrangement can be seen on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models as well. The same camera setup style is also expected to continue for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, the iPhone 16 is expected to ditch this camera arrangement style and revert to three generations before.

The latest rumours say that this camera layout change when combined with the newer design aspects such as the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port would make the iPhone 16 unmistakably recognizable. 'Made in India' iPhone: Why It Makes Sense for Tata Electronics To Make High-End iPhones As Apple Eyes Expansion in India.

While Apple revealed that the diagonal arrangement for the rear cameras was a result of enabling a better arrangement of the advanced dual-camera system, it is thought that Apple has figured out a way to do the same in the vertical arrangement.

Apple iPhone 16 series is likely to be introduced in September 2024, as the iPhone 15 series is expected to come this September, following the new iPhone launch timeline every year. As per several earlier reports and speculations, most of the wow changes and improvements will come in the iPhone 16’s higher models, i.e.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could come with larger displays, featuring 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Also the iPhone Pro Max is supposed to get an advanced periscope camera, solid titanium body and many more changes.

