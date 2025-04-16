Cupertino, April 16: Apple is preparing to launch its new smartphone lineup, iPhone 17 Series, around September 2025, offering better performance, new features and specifications. Ahead of the launch, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's new details have been leaked online suggesting major changes in the design. The iPhone 17 series will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (or iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (expected to be replaced by iPhone 17 Ultra).

The leaked design of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max showed that the camera module will have major changes. It will likely continue with the triple rear camera setup but have a Google Pixel 9 Pro-like bump separating it from the previous versions. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have the same design but are different from the standard variant and Plus or Air variant. Foldable iPhone Aka 'iPhone Fold' Will Reportedly Use Samsung OLED Panels for Display; Check Rumoured Specifications. Features and Price.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will run on the latest A19 Pro chipset, which will offer better performance compared to last year's A18 Pro chip introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The model will likely offer up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Apple may introduce a 48MP triple camera setup on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. There will be a primary camera, ultrawide lens, and 85mm focal length telephoto lens. The camera will reportedly allow 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless digital zoom.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max from Apple is rumoured to have a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, likely with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and an always-on feature. Apple is expected to launch these new models between September 11 and September 13 this year during its launch event. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a thin model with a 5.5-mm thickness and a single-lens camera like the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to be replaced by the 'Ultra' name. Redmi A5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Redmi’s New Budget Smartphone Launched in India.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price

Apple is expected to launch its top-model iPhone 17 Pro Max at INR 1,64,900 in India. However, based on the US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, the top-end model is expected to cost around USD 2,300.

