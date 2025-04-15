Cupertino, April 15: Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch in 2026 with a sturdy design and powerful performance. The upcoming foldable iPhone, reportedly called "iPhone Fold", may come with an under-display camera and take on the Google Pixel 10 Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and OnePlus Open 2. According to rumours, the iPhone Fold will likely use liquid metal hinges, ensuring long-term use.

According to a recent report by Business Korea, Apple's foldable iPhone or iPhone Fold will use Samsung OLED panels for display. The report mentioned that Apple decided to use the OLED panels supplied by Samsung for its 2026 foldable smartphone. It said Apple's decision was pivotal in the industry because Samsung is currently the only LG Display and Chinese BOE panels supplier. iPhone Fold New Leaks: Apple’s Foldable iPhone To Have Under-Screen Camera, Likely To Launch in 2026, Say Reports.

Recently, reports have said that Apple's iPhone Fold may have a crease-free inner display, and Samsung excels at designing displays with minimum screen creases. Apple is expected to kickstart the mass production of its foldable iPhones in late 2026; ahead of that, the tech giant needs to get a supply of foldable screens for its device. The report mentioned that Samsung would begin full-scale supply to Apple by the end of 2025 or early next year.

Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold may have a 7.7 to 7.8-inch display similar to the iPad Mini tablet PC. Outside, the display is expected to be 5.5 inches large. Apple will reportedly use a high-quality display for its foldable iPhone, as Samsung's 2019 Galaxy Fold played a key role in securing the contract. Apple's foldable iPhone may cost around USD 2,000 (around INR 1.72 lakh)

