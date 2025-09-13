Mumbai, September 13: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has been launched in India at a lower-than-expected price. The smartphone was expected to launch at INR 1,64,900 according to rumors; however, it is priced much lower. The iPhone 17 series launches at a more competitive price compared to previous models. Even the standard model now comes with 256GB storage, priced the same as the iPhone 16.

Being a top-end Apple model, it is in high demand in India and globally. Apple has introduced its new Pro series lineup with a rectangular bump on the rear, breaking away from the long-running design. iPhone 17 Pro Max sale will begin in India on September 19, 2025. iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drop Alert: iPhone 17 Pro Max Predecessor Now Available at Discounts Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Check Offers, Deals and Specifications.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Vs the USA

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at INR 1,49,900 in India, just INR 5,000 higher than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is available in a 256GB variant. In the United States, the price of iPhone 17 Pro Max is USD 1,199 (around INR 1.05 lakh) for the same storage option, making it significantly more affordable, with a difference of around INR 44,000–45,000.

Should You Buy the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max From Outside India?

If you are thinking about buying a smartphone from the USA to use in India or planning to get an international variant at a much lower price, you should consider a few factors first. It is possible to buy an international iPhone 17 Pro Max, which should function without significant issues. However, the US variant does not include a physical or nano SIM option. Instead, it comes with an eSIM-only option. This also applies to variants launched in Canada and Japan. POCO M7 Plus 5G New 4GB RAM Variant Launching on September 22, 2025; Check Price Reveal Date, Confirmed Specifications and Features

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max includes 48MP Fusion triple cameras on the rear, capable of recording Dolby Vision 4K videos at 120 fps, with up to 8x optical zoom. It has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, A19 Pro chip with six cores, a larger battery, and more features. It has a front-facing 18MP centre-stage camera.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Apple Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

