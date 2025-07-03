New Delhi, July 3: OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G is launched in India. The latest smartphone from the OPPO Reno 14 series 5G arrived with OPPO Reno 14 5G model. Oppo brings advanced specifications and features in both the smartphones. These devices were initially launched in China. Along with the smartphones, the company has also launched the OPPO Pad SE tablet in India.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro comes with multiple colours and is available in Pearl White and Titanium Grey options. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G features ultra-thin bezels and weighs around 201 gm. The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust. OPPO Reno 14 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphones From Reno 14 Series Launched in India.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO Reno 14 Pro brings upgrades over the standard model. It comes with a 6.83-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of up to 512GB. The Reno 14 Pro has a triple 50MP rear setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera also includes a 50MP sensor.

The device is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro comes with an IP69 rating. The smartphone includes the Google Gemini app to improve user experience. OPPO Reno14 series comes with 3 3-month trial for Google AI Pro subscription. OPPO Pad SE Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G Price in India

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G is offered in two storage configurations. The smartphone with 12GB + 256GB is priced at INR 49,999, and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at INR 54,999. Pre-bookings of Reno 14 Pro begin today, and the sales will start on July 8. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO’s official website, and retail stores across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).