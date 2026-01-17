Mumbai, January 17: Apple is reportedly preparing for a significant shift in its smartphone lineup this September, with the expected debut of the long-awaited "iPhone Fold" alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. According to a new investor note from analyst Jeff Pu, all three flagship models will be powered by the next-generation A20 Pro chip. The leak suggests that Apple is diversifying its hardware strategy, introducing foldable technology while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of traditional smartphone performance.

The most notable addition to the 2026 roster is the iPhone Fold, which is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.3-inch cover screen. In a surprising departure from recent design trends, the foldable device is expected to reintroduce Touch ID instead of using the Face ID system found on current flagship models. The device will likely feature a dual 48MP rear camera setup and 18MP selfie cameras on both displays, housed in a body that combines titanium and aluminium. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India,

Apple iPhone Next-Generation Hardware

The standard premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are expected to maintain their respective 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes. These models are reportedly receiving a comprehensive camera overhaul, featuring a triple 48MP sensor array. This includes a main camera with variable aperture, a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultrawide lens. To support more intensive AI-driven tasks, Apple is expected to equip these devices with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The internal architecture of the new lineup is built around the A20 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 2nm N2 process. This technological leap is projected to provide a 15 per cent boost in performance and a 30 per cent improvement in battery efficiency compared to the previous A19 chip. Additionally, the use of WMCM packaging technology will integrate RAM directly onto the processor, facilitating faster Apple Intelligence features and reducing power consumption during heavy workloads.

Apple iPhone Release Strategy

Apple appears to be restructuring its traditional release calendar for the upcoming cycle. While the iPhone Fold and Pro models are slated for a September 2026 launch, reports suggest that the standard iPhone 18 and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e have been postponed to spring 2027. This move effectively concentrates the autumn event on Apple's most premium and innovative offerings. iPhone Fold Tipped To Launch With 7.8-Inch Inner Display and Apple’s A20 Chipset; Launch Expected in 2026.

The premium models will also include Apple's new C2 modem for enhanced connectivity. While the current leaks point to 18MP selfie cameras across the board, there is ongoing speculation that the Pro models could see a further increase to 24MP sensors before the final production phase.

