Apple iPhone SE 2020 is an affordable offering from the Cupertino-based technology giant. The iPhone SE 2020 is priced at different prices for different markets. In India, the affordable iPhone costs Rs 42,500 which is approximately $558. And, the same is quite higher when compared with US pricing, which is $399. But, the iPhone SE 2020 might become cheaper in India, according to a new report citing that the prices for the iPhone will come down as it would be assembled in India soon. Upcoming Smartphones Launching in India This Month.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

As India is one of the top hubs for manufacturing smartphones, almost every brand is looking to assemble their products in the country. This not only provides job to the Indians but also helps the company to keep the prices down for locally assembled devices. And, Apple is amongst those brands that are likely to consider the switch in the future. Notably, the company has been assembling a couple of iPhones in the country for a while through manufacturers like Foxconn and Wistron. Wistron has assembled the original iPhone SE in India until 2019.

As per the sources, Apple has asked one of its suppliers in China to commence shopping components for the iPhone SE 2020 to its manufacturing partner - Wistron in India. If the reports are to be believed, we can expect the price of the iPhone SE 2020 to come down in India.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with design elements borrowed from iPhone 8. The phone employs Haptic Touch for Quick Actions like animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, and more. It comes powered by A13 Bionic chip which is also seen on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The handset comes in three different sizes - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. For photography, it uses a single 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture. For connectivity, the iPhone SE supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.

