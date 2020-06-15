Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in India This Month; Nokia 5310, Motorola One Fusion+, Oppo Find X2, Realme X2 SuperZoom & More

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:22 AM IST
Smartphones Launching This Month (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After facing a huge impact due to coronavirus pandemic, smartphone manufacturers are slowly moving towards normal functioning across the country. Several phone makers have already launched new smartphones, that were impacted because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Various other phone makers are too gearing up to launch new phones in the country. Here are the new smartphones that are scheduled to be launched in India this month.

Motorola One Fusion+: The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand will be officially launching the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone in India on June 16, 2020. The smartphone will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone will get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 5000mAh battery with Turbocharging, 64MP quad-rear camera, and much more. Motorola One Fusion+ Sporting a 16MP Pop-up Camera Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Motorola One Fusion+ Launched
Motorola One Fusion+ Launched (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Nokia 5310: HMD Global will be introducing the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on June 16, 2020. The phone was launched in the global market in March. Nokia confirmed the launch date of the phone via its official Twitter handle. It will be offered with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, VGA camera at the back, MediaTek MT6260A, 8MB of RAM, 16MB of internal storage, and 1200 mAh battery and more.

Nokia 55310 Feature Phone
Nokia 55310 Feature Phone (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Oppo Find X2: Oppo will be launching its Find X2 flagship series in the country on June 17, 2020. The smartphone was unveiled globally in March 2020. The Oppo Find X2 series is likely to be offered in four variants - Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Find X2 Lite & Find X2 Neo. All the variants will be 5G enabled.

Oppo Find X2 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo Twitter)

Galaxy A21s: Samsung launched the Galaxy A21s in the global market last month. Now, the South Korean phone maker is expected to bring the smartphone in the Indian market. The company hasn't revealed the launch date yet. However, the phone is rumoured to be launched this month. It will get a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, 48MP quad-rear camera, 5000mAh battery, and much more.

Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A21s (Photo Credits:Samsung Twitter)

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Realme India is also expected to launch Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in India on June 26, 2020. The smartphone was introduced in the global market last month. However, there is no official confirmation from the company yet. The flagship smartphone will get Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64MP quad rear camera, dual front cameras (32MP + 8MP), 4200 mAh battery, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen, and more.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphone
Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

HTC Desire 20 Pro: HTC will be unveiling its first Android 10 running smartphone in India on June 16. To be dubbed as Desire 20 Pro, the company teased the official launch date through a teaser image that was revealed recently. There are not many details about the smartphone as of now. However, it is believed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 660 or 665 SoC. More details will be revealed at the unveiling event.

HTC Desire 20 Pro
HTC Desire 20 Pro (Photo Credits: HTC Twitter)

Oppo A11k: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Oppo A11k smartphone in India soon. The smartphone will be very much identical to Oppo A12, in terms of specs. The affordable smartphone from Oppo is likely to be offered in two variants - 2GB & 3GB. It will get a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, dual rear cameras, 5MP selfie camera, 4230 mAh battery, and more.

Oppo A11k
Oppo A11k (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

