Apple launched new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and HomePod Mini on Monday at the Unleashed event. Along with these products, the company also introduced a brand new polishing cloth in India at Rs 1,900. It is specially designed to clean all Apple products and their screens, including the Apple Pro Display XDR, without leaving smudges and scratches. Apple AirPods 2 India Price Slashed After AirPods 3 Launch, Check New Price Here.

Apple Polishing Cloth (Photo Credits: Apple)

The new polishing cloth has a minimised design, with a white shade and an Apple logo engraved on it. It is created with soft nonabrasive material and is claimed to safely clean screens of Apple products. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also released a compatibility list that shows that the polishing cloth works on almost all devices.

The list includes the iPhone 13 Series, MacBook Air (M1, 2020), iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, all iPads and Macs even from 2015, Apple Watches. While comparing with a general microfiber cleaning cloth, which is available at Rs 195 on Amazon India, Apple's Polishing Cloth looks way too expensive.

