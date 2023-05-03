New Delhi, May 3: Tech behemoth Apple is expected to bring in a new MacBook Air featuring a 15-inch display. The new MacBook Air 15 is likely to launch next month in all its glory.

The speculated MacBook Air is tipped to be packing in Apple's M2 processor, a premium display and design and albeit a more expensive tag. Take a look at all the details known so far.

Apple MacBook Air 15 – Expected Design and Specs:

Apple is speculated to be launching the new upcoming MacBook Air 15 at the WWDC 2023 event that is scheduled on June 5. As per the reports, the new MacBook Air 15 will be endowed with the company's in-house M2 system-on-chip (SoC). This is the same processor that runs the new generation MacBook Air 13.

The upcoming WWDC 2023 event is also expected to witness the launch and unveiling of several other Apple products, including the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for iPhones and iPads, respectively, and the mixed-reality headset. Moreover, Apple could also announce a dedicated operating system for its AR/VR headset at the same event as well.

As per the reports, MacBook Air 15 will be quite similar to the current M2-powered MacBook Air 13, but larger and may be with a couple of additional features. More details on specs of the rumoured MacBook Air 15 are scarce at the moment.

Nevertheless, upcoming MacBook Air 15 is expected to flaunt a premium metal chassis and a 15-inch non-touch LED display with a screen resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and 500nits brightness. Apple is also expected to offer an improved 1080p FaceTime camera and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support to this new MacBook laptop. A larger battery packs with a faster charging support is also expected considering the larger design of the notepad.

Moreover, owing to the larger display, the MacBook Air 15 would most likely be priced higher than the current MacBook Air 13. The MacBook Air 13 with M2 SoC and 256GB SSD is currently priced at Rs 1,19,900, while the 512GB SSD variant costs Rs 1,49,900.

