New Delhi, May 1 : The month of May has just begun, and is all set to witness the launch of a handful of cool new smartphone models, ranging from affordable midrange to premium foldable devices.

These new upcoming 5G phones are either speculated or confirmed to launch mostly in the first half of this month. One of the most talked about upcoming smartphones expected to launch within days, is the Google Pixel Fold alongside its sibling the Pixel 7a, while other phones like the Poco F5 and Samsung Galaxy F54 are also on their way. Take a look at some of the upcoming new 5G phones that are most likely to hit the market in May 2023. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 Render Images Emerge To Reveal Full Design; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Smartphones Launches in May 2023 – Expected & Confirmed:

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold has been highly speculated, as it is going to be the first ever foldable smartphone from this tech giant. Google is expected to announce the Pixel Fold phone at the upcoming Google I/O event, scheduled on May 10. Google Pixel 7a Images Leaked Revealing Full Design and Colour Options; Checkout Expected Specs and Price Details.

As per the leaked reports, the upcoming Pixel Fold may feature a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display when unfolded. It is likely to pack in the company’s own flagship Tensor G2 processor, and tipped to have a starting price tag of $1,700 (approx. Rs 1,39,830).

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is going to be feature-rich midrange smartphone like its predecessor and is tipped to be unveiled alongside the Pixel Fold premium foldable phone, at Google’s I/O event on May 10.

The Pixel 7a is expected to come with Google’s in-house Tensor processor, a larger battery with wireless charging, 90Hz display, and improved rear cameras.

While some rumours claim that the Pixel 7a will cost considerably higher than its predecessor Pixel 6a’s launch price, which was Rs 43,999, some other reports say that it could actually cost lesser, starting at around 40,000. Actual details remain to be checked out upon the handset’s market launch.

realme 11 Series

realme 11 series, comprising of the realme 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ models will be also launched in May 10. The company has confirmed the launch date of the handsets for its home market China.

These new realme mid-range 5G smatphones are speculated to get powered by MediaTek’s new Dimesity 7000 processor, while the top of the range realme 11 Pro+ is likely to offer a humongous 200MP primary camera. This top model is also expected to offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W or 100W fast charging capability. The 11 Pro on the other hand, is likely to pack in 108MP primary sensor and come with 67W fast charging support. The models will soon arrive in the Indian market.

Poco F5

The Poco F5 will be launching in India on May 9, as announced by the company. Poco has also confirmed quite a few details about the new upcoming F5 phone. The handset will get powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, and offer a triple camera setup at its rear. This handset is being touted as performance focused phone and is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability. It is going to be a mid-ranged phone with an expected price range of around Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung’s new Galaxy F54 is also expected to launch in the Indian smartphone market on May 10. This affordably priced midrange 5G capable smartphone is said to be the rehashed version of the Samsung Galaxy M54, which is currently selling in the international markets.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 is likely to come powered by the brand’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, and come featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 108MP primary rear snapper and a large 6,000mAh battery pack. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000.

