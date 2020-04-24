Apple Officially Discontinues iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Models in India Post iPhone SE 2020 Launch

iPhone 8 RED (Photo Credits: iPhone)

Apple, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has officially discontinued the 64GB variants of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for the Indian market. The phone maker will be retailing on the iPhone 8 Plus 128GB model from now on. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model stocks will no longer be restocked. However, the customers can get their hands on the discontinued model until the stocks are available with the e-retailers. Interestingly, the iPhone 7 is still listed on the official website. Apple’s Official TikTok Account Launched; Could Be Used for Bussiness & Advertising Efforts.

The company decided to revise the portfolio after the launch of the new iPhone SE 2020, which was unveiled earlier this month. As Apple will no longer offering the above-mentioned models, the company also have removed them from the website. The official site no shows only the price of the 128GB model of iPhone 8 Plus.

As far as Apple's new affordable iPhone is concerned, the device is expected to go on sale in India post lockdown. However, there is no official date as of now because of the lockdown situation. Launched in India at Rs 42,500, the new iPhone SE 2020 features almost the same specifications as the iPhone 8, barring upgrades in a few departments. Moreover, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 58,600. The company will also continue to retail iPhone 7 in India alongside the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 8 Plus (128GB), iPhone 11 series, and iPhone X series.