Cupertino, March 8: Apple is reportedly shifting its hardware strategy toward a new “super-premium” tier, with plans to introduce three high-end devices this year. According to reports from industry observers, the company is aiming to capture a luxury market segment that sits above its current flagship offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technology to justify significantly higher price points.

The move follows the successful establishment of Apple’s entry-level and mid-range products, such as the MacBook Neo and iPad 11. By expanding into this ultra-premium category, Apple intends to cater to power users willing to pay a premium for experimental hardware and advanced integration, a strategy that could reshape the company's product hierarchy. Apple iPhone 18 Release Date, Leaked Price and Specifications.

Apple Working On The New 'Ultra' Product Lineup

At the forefront of this initiative is a long-rumoured foldable iPhone. Expected to retail near USD 2,000, the device is projected to feature a large, inner-folding display and advanced under-display sensors, allowing for a seamless aesthetic by concealing the front-facing camera. If launched this year, it would represent the most technically ambitious smartphone in Apple’s history.

The company is also reportedly developing high-end wireless earbuds, potentially marketed as AirPods Ultra. These are expected to distinguish themselves from the current AirPods Pro by incorporating built-in computer-vision cameras. These sensors would allow Siri to process visual data from the user’s surroundings, providing context-aware assistance as part of Apple’s deepening investment in artificial intelligence.

Apple MacBook Ultra: Expanding into Computing and Displays

The third pillar of this high-end push is a new MacBook Ultra. This laptop is expected to break from Apple’s long-standing design principles by featuring a touch-enabled OLED display. Industry analysts estimate that the integration of OLED technology could drive the price of the MacBook Ultra to approximately 20 per cent higher than existing high-performance MacBook Pro models. Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Launched in India: Check Price and Features.

While Apple has already utilised the “Ultra” label for the Apple Watch Ultra, it remains to be seen if the company will apply this specific branding to all three new devices. Regardless of the final nomenclature, these products signal a long-term goal to extend the super-premium approach across the entire ecosystem, with future developments potentially including foldable OLED iPads or high-end iMacs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).