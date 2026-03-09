Mumbai, March 9: Apple is reportedly preparing a significant visual update for its next-generation iMac, marking the first major shift in the desktop computer's colour palette in five years. According to industry reports, the upcoming 2026 refresh will introduce a completely new selection of finishes, moving away from the specific tones that have defined the slim-profile redesign since its inception.

The tech giant is expected to debut these updated models following the release of refreshed Mac Studio hardware. Current projections suggest that while the Mac Studio update is slated for the middle of 2026, the new iMac lineup will arrive shortly thereafter to update the consumer-focused desktop segment. Apple iPhone 18 Release Date, Leaked Price and Specifications.

iMac Colour Evolution

Apple last overhauled the iMac aesthetic in 2021 with the introduction of the M1 chip, featuring a distinctive two-tone aluminium enclosure. This design utilised a saturated, bold colour on the rear panel and stand, contrasted by a lighter pastel "chin" on the front to minimise visual distraction for the user. All models in this series have consistently featured white display bezels.

While the original 2021 palette included seven options - Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow, Orange, Purple, and Silver. These choices remained largely static through the M3 update in 2023. A minor adjustment occurred in 2024, which saw Apple refine the existing hues to be more vivid or warm, but the fundamental colour categories remained identical.

Next Generation Hardware Expectations

The 2026 iMac update is expected to break this cycle by offering a truly new selection of shades. Although specific new colours have not yet been confirmed, the move aligns with Apple's historical pattern of refreshing hardware aesthetics to stimulate mid-cycle sales. This update will likely focus on aligning the desktop with the more modern colour language seen in recent iPhone and MacBook Air releases. Apple MacBook Ultra, New Foldable iPhone and Smart AirPods Launching This Year: Report.

Pricing and internal hardware specifications for the new models remain under wraps, though they are expected to keep the 24-inch form factor. As the company prepares for a mid-2026 launch window, more details regarding the specific chipsets and display technology are anticipated to surface alongside the Mac Studio announcements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Macrumors ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).