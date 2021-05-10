The TV consoles are in great demand now as the requirement for gaming is been increasing. Keeping this in mind, Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is rumoured to be working on a portable hybrid gaming console with a new chipset. The console will be powered by new SoC with performance improvements and enhanced graphics processing. Apple AirTag Reportedly Hacked by a Security Researcher.

As per a new report, Apple's upcoming hybrid console will be similar to the Nintendo Switch and might come with a powerful cooling system. The new chipset which will power Apple's upcoming console will be different from the existing A-Series and M-Series SoC. The company is reportedly negotiating with several game developers like Ubisoft to launch new games to Apple Arcade.

It will be interesting to watch how the tech giant associates its upcoming console with its gaming service 'Apple Arcade'. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Last year, it was speculated that Apple would launch a Mac device focusing on gaming needs but it didn't see the light of day.

