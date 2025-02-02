Cupertino, February 2: Apple has agreed to pay a total of USD 20 million settlement to the Apple smart watch owners as a part of a class action lawsuit. However, not all Apple watch owners will get the payout; only those who can file a specific claim will get it. The iPhone maker will offer the settlement amount depending on the owners' Apple smartwatch model.

According to reports, an Apple lawsuit filed in California alleged that owners of the Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Series 3, and first-generation models had battery swelling issues that led to damage to the products, causing malfunction. Reports said that the tech giant disagreed with the claims made in the lawsuit but still agreed to settle the amount to avoid further proceedings. Apple Ends Working on Its AR Smart Glasses Project Amid Technical Challenges and High Production Cost: Reports.

The reports have suggested that the Apple watch owners could receive somewhere between USD 20 and USD 50 per device. However, the exact amount the claimants get would depend on their numbers. The Apple smart watch payment selection deadline is set till April 10, 2025 whereas February 24 will be the deadline for exclusion or objection. The Apple lawsuit settlement will be valid if the claimants if they reported the issue between April 15, 2015, and February 6, 2024.

According to the Watch Settlement website, the Settlement Class Member must reside in the United States and own a Covered Watch for personal and household use. The members will be able to receive the amount without needing to submit a claim. The Apple smart watch owners are requested to submit their payment information by April 10 on the Watch Settlement website or email completed form to Settlement Administrator and select payment receiving method. Vivo V50 Launch Expected in February 2025 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6,000mAh Battery; Check All Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Those who exclude themselves will get no payment, but it would help them keep their right to bring any other claim against Apple in relation to the lawsuit. By doing nothing, the website said, "Receive a payment if the Settlement Administrator has valid, current payment information for you. Give up rights and be bound by the Settlement."

