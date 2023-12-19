San Francisco, December 19: Apple will stop selling its Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US this week over a patent dispute. Both the newly-launched Apple Watches will no longer be available to purchase online from December 21, reports 9to5Mac. In-store inventory will no longer be available at retail stores after December 24.

The move came after a recent ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), as part of a long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo around the Watch’s blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology. The company said it’s to preemptively comply with an ITC import ban following the patent dispute. Apple AirPods 4 Expected for 2024 Release With a Fresh Look, Upgraded Features With Active Noise Cancellation: Report.

The ITC announced its ruling in October, upholding a judge’s decision from January. The ITC ban also only impacts sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 within the US -- the watches will still be available for sale abroad. Masimo is known for its pulse oximeter. The company filed two separate cases, claiming that Apple infringed on its pulse oximetry technology.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that it “strongly disagrees” with the order and is “pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.” The ITC import ban ruling is currently undergoing a presidential review period, and President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to veto the ban. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS: OTA Updates To Begin Roll Out for Eligible Devices in 2024.

“Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible,” the Apple spokesperson added. Apple is also working on software changes to how the Watch measures and reports oxygen saturation.

