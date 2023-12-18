New Delhi, December 18: Apple AirPods 4 is standing by to mark a significant milestone in the evolution of wireless audio technology. As anticipation builds, Apple might have plans to release the fourth iteration of its popular AirPods line in 2024. The upcoming AirPods 4 is expected to showcase a fresh look and upgraded features, including the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), to elevate the user experience to new heights. This next-generation model aims to blend sleek design with functional enhancements, setting a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from Apple's audio devices.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, the AirPods 4 is expected to feature aesthetic refinements and introduce an updated case with two versions at different price points, catering to a wider audience. The inclusion of the ANC feature in AirPods 4 may be a strategic move by Apple to make this advanced feature accessible to more users. A report of Mark Gurman has shed light on the potential design changes, suggesting that the new AirPods may have shorter stems and could offer a better fit, possibly with silicone tips, although this detail remains unconfirmed. iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected To Feature a 48MP Periscope Telephoto Lens Tailored for Apple Vision Pro: A Glimpse of What’s To Come.

The redesigned case for the AirPods 4 is expected to include built-in speakers to support Find My alerts and transition to a USB-C charging port, aligning with the broader industry shift towards standardization. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly planning to integrate hearing aid functionality into the AirPods through a software update, positioning them as an over-the-counter hearing solution. iOS 17.3: Apple Releases First Public Beta of Mobile Operating System With Stolen Device Protection.

While the exact technical specifications and features of the AirPods 4 remain under wraps, the leaks and predictions paint a picture of a product that can be both innovative and user-centric. The anticipated release date of AirPods 4 is around September 2024, which may traditionally coincide with Apple's unveiling of new iPhone models. The consistent narrative across various reports suggests that the AirPods 4 could indeed be a game-changer in the wireless earbuds market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).