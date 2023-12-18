Xiaomi HyperOS is set to transform the user experience for devices, announcing it is starting to roll out via OTA updates from Q1, 2024. The much-anticipated Xiaomi HyperOS upgrade ushers in an era of fresh features and enhancements, promising to elevate functionality across a broad range of Xiaomi products. Among the first to taste the future are the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the standard Xiaomi 13, alongside their robust siblings, the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T. Not forgetting the value-focused segment, the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12S are also slated for this update, ensuring that the innovations are not confined to the high-end market. Furthermore, tablet enthusiasts can rejoice as the Xiaomi Pad 6 joins the league of devices, embarking on this new journey with Xiaomi HyperOS. Redmi Note 13 5G Series India Launch on January 4: Know Expected Price, Specs, Features of Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

📢Xiaomi HyperOS starts rolling out! Eligible users will receive OTA updates gradually and can experience the new features! 🎉 Don't hesitate to share your valuable feedback with us through the system app the "Services & feedback". We are looking forward to hearing your… pic.twitter.com/IIMj6ULxdr — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) December 18, 2023

