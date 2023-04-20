New Delhi, April 20: Apple started working on the iPhone 15 series soon after the official market launch of the iPhone 14 series. And ever since, leaked and speculated details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series have been regularly making headlines.

When market competition is concerned, Apple hasn’t given in much regarding massive MP cameras and super sleek designs with curved displays. However, with time, even Apple has to flow with market trends, similar to what made it ditch its stern decision of not offering larger screens in the past. Keeping in line with its contenders, Apple has now decided to offer better optical zoom feature on its upcoming top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, at least that’s what the latest reports say. Let’s have a look at the details. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Flagship Phone Launched With Leica Branded Quad Camera, Top-Notch Specs and Features; Here’s Price and All Other Key Details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With Periscope Lens and Optical Zoom Boost:

As per the latest leaked reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be coming with 6x optical zoom feature. iPhones have been known for their stunning photography capabilities. The tech giant has always been upgrading the cameras for the iPhone with each new generation to keep offering spectacular photos and videos without the massive megapixel bump. Nevertheless, it has been lacking some of the hugely popular camera features. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Imminent Appears; Key Specs Revealed on Google Play Console Listing.

However, as per the latest reports, this is set to change. Apple is expected to endow the upcoming top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max model with a periscope lens as part of its rear camera setup and that would offer double the optical zoom that the current iPhone 14 Pro Max offers, that is 3x optical zoom.

It has been reported time and again that Apple will be endowing the next-gen iPhone with a periscope camera for the top model, that is, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is also speculated as the iPhone 15 Ultra. The periscope-type lens will allow for up to 5-6x optical zoom, and the end result will have no loss of clarity as per reports.

A periscope camera uses mirrors and lenses to offer really great zooming capabilities to photograph objects that are far. The concept is based on the periscope used in submarines that offers above-water visuals while staying hidden.

Periscope lens in smartphones are usually paired with a primary camera and helps to obtain great quality images of things that are not near, hence offering binocular-like capabilities while taking a photo or even when shooting videos. Companies like Samsung and Huawei use periscope cameras and high zoom features in many of their devices, and it seems like Apple might as well join the bandwagon.

