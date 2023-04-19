New Delhi, April 19: Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has launched its flagship phone the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in its home market. Being a top flagship device, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes braced with an array of top-notch specs and features along with Leica branded cameras.

The new Xiaomi flagship phone is announced to be available in China and some global markets. Let’s take a quick look at the new smartphone’s details. Vivo X90 Pro Flagship Smartphone India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra – Specs & Features:

The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts of a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED LPTO display with HDR10+ resolution with Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device gets smooth curved edges with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, while the rear panel flaunts a premium textured leather finish. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India With Huge Battery, Punchy Cameras and Affordable Tag; Here’s All the Details.

One of the primary USPs of the flagship smartphone is its Leica branded quad camera system with 12mm, 23mm, 75mm and 120mm of focal lengths. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX989 with Hyper-OIS, 8P Lens, EIS, and variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0), which comes teamed with a 50MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor, a 50MP super telephoto lens with OIS, and finally a 50MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. There’s a 32MP front facing camera to complete the optical list.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It will be available in three variants of 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, which is UFS 4.0 storage.

The handset draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone also boasts of an IP68 rating to offer dust and water resistance capabilities. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a hibernation mode to prolong battery life. It also comes with Loo LiquidCool tech that utilizes an aerospace-grade toroidal cooling system and a vapor chamber to keep the device offer multitasking abilities without burning up.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra – China Price:

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be offered in Olive Green, Black and White colours. It is priced at CNY 5,999 for the 12/256GB (approx. Rs 71,500), CNY 6,499 for the 16/512GB (around Rs 77,500), and CNY 7,299 for the 16GB/1TB (about Rs 87,000).

The 13 Ultra will go on sale in China from April 21 (pre-sale starts today). Xiaomi says the phone is coming to various international markets in the next few months. The company has not yet mentioned anything about its India launch, but we expect it to happen soon.

