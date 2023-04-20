New Delhi, April 20: Samsung is preparing to launch yet another new smartphone in the Indian market in order to reinforce its position. Named as the Galaxy F54 5G, the upcoming phone has appeared on Google Play Console certification listing.

This indicates the imminent market launch of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone. Let's take a look at all the known details about the device at the moment. Apple Saket Store Opening in Delhi: Tim Cook Inaugurates Apple's Second Store in India, Meets With Customers (See Pics and Video).

New upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Details:

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has been spotted on Google Play Console listing with model number SM-M546B. Some of the smartphone's key specifications have been found on the listing. The handset was also recently spotted on the BIS certification and the India support page. All these imply that the phone's India launch is imminent. Twitter Verification New Update 2023: Blue Ticks To Be Removed From Legacy Accounts Today, CEO Elon Musk Says ‘Quite a Day’.

As per the details on the listing, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will get powered by the company's in-house Exynos s5e8835 processor comprising four Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocking at 2GHz. The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM, while more variants or configurations are expected. The device will boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box.

Going by the rendered image of the phone, it will come with a centre-aligned punch-hole display design and thin bezels for a clean and sleek look. The device will feature 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution for its display. It will also offer a triple camera system on its back panel.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G - Expected Specs, Features & Launch Timeline:

The Google Play Console listing does not reveal any further details about the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. However, it is said to be the rebadged version of Samsung Galaxy M54, which was unveiled recently.

As per the reports, the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to launch in India within the current month of April. It is also expected to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 108MP primary camera along with OIS. More concrete details are expected soon. We expect to learn more details about the Galaxy F54 5G in the coming days.

