New Delhi, February 14: Google will likely to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a, soon in India. The Google Pixel 8a is expected to have a long-lasting battery with updated specifications and features.

As per a report of The Quint, the specific launch date of the Google Pixel 8a has not been officially confirmed by the company. There is speculation that the Pixel 8a is expected to be launched in May 2024. In addition to the expected launch of the Google Pixel 8a, other rumoured upcoming smartphones from Google might include the Google Pixel Fold 2 and the Google Pixel 9 Series. The Google Pixel 9 Series is expected to include Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Samsung Likely To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Triple Foldable Smartphones Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Samsung's Galaxy Z Series.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of India Today, the Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to come equipped with a 4,942mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The battery capacity of Pixel 8a might be a notable improvement over previous models. The design of the Google Pixel 8a is also expected to be sleek and compact. The dimensions of the smartphone is estimated at 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

The Google Pixel 8a is anticipated to feature a 6.1-inch display, which is expected to offer a smooth visual experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The Pixel 8a is expected to run on Google's Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset will likely deliver a fast and efficient performance for handling multitasking and other applications. The Pixel 8a is rumoured to include a dual-camera setup to capture high-quality images. Nothing Phone (2a) Set To Launch on March 5 in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The leaked specifications suggest that the Google Pixel 8a could deliver a reliable and powerful performance. The combination of a long-lasting battery and advanced chipset might make it a good choice in the mid-range smartphone category in India.

