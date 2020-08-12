Taiwan based smartphone maker had officially launched the Asus ROG Phone 3 5G gaming smartphone in India last month. The company will be retailing the 12GB variant of the ROG Phone 3 in the Indian market on August 21 at noon via Flipkart. The new gaming phone will be offered with Rs 8,000 discount during the first sale. In addition to this, the device is listed on Flipkart with exciting offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & an EMI option starting from Rs 1,983. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 49,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module sporting a 64MP main lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP tertiary camera. Upfront, there is a 24MP shooter with Quad Bayer technology for selfies & video calling.

Asus RoG Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Gamers, it’s time to roar out your battle cry. Prepare to rule them all with the mightier #ROGPhone3 12GB | 256GB variant coming to you at ₹57,999! Visit @flipkart https://t.co/by1Bg1doiX and hit ‘Notify me’ to catch the sale on 21st August, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/2DPtUrOUsh — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) August 12, 2020

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, the gaming phone comes in two variants in India - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 5G gaming handset comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 30W hyper charging technology.

Asus Rog Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Moreover, the ROG Phone 3 gets Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, dual front-facing speakers with Dirac Sound technology, an in-display fingerprint sensor & accelerometer. Coming to the pricing, Asus ROG Phone 3 costs Rs 49,999 for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 12GB & 256GB is priced at Rs 57,999.

