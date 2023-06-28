Mumbai, June 28: Insta360 has announced the Insta360 GO 3 action camera. The compact camera is smaller than a thumb and weighs just 35g.

The Insta360 GO 3 features a magnetic body that allows it to be easily mounted anywhere. It comes with water resistance and waterproofing features. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

Insta360 GO 3 Specifications

The Insta360 GO 3 is backed by a 310mAh battery. It comes with a f/2.0 aperture and a 35mm equivalent focal length of 11.24mm.

The new camera has an ISO range of 100-3200. Connectivity options include BLE 5.0, Wi-Fi 5GHz and 802.11a/n/ac, and Type-C. You can choose from 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options.

The highlights of the new action cam include stabilization, dual microphones, a horizon lock, a lens guard, and extended battery life. It can shoot up to 45 minutes without the Pod.

The company has also added AI-powered editing features for custom reels, FreeFrame Mode for aspect ratio modifications, up to 120fps slow-motion videos, and time-lapses. It also works with Insta360’s app and editing ecosystem.

New recording modes on the camera include Pre-recording, Loop Recording, TimeShift, PureShot HDR, and Timed Capture are available. Audio Modes include Wind Reduction, Stereo, and Direction Focus.

The Insta360 GO 3 comes with accessories like a circular Magnet Pendant, an Easy Clip, and a Pivot Stand. Additionally, the new camera works with the Action Pod camera to offer up to 170 minutes. It also adds remote control and previewing capabilities via a flip touchscreen. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

Insta360 GO 3 Price

The Insta360 GO 3 is priced at USD 379.99 (approx Rs. 31,155), USD 399.99 (approx Rs. 32,795), and USD 429.99 (approx Rs. 35,255) for the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models, respectively.

